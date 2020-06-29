First You Bomb and Starve a Country. Then You’re Praised for Sending in Aid.



The United Nations describes itself in its charter as an international moral authority created to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war." But activists who are trying to end the U.S. war on Yemen say that, in a dark twist on this mission, the international body is withholding criticism from the U.S.-Saudi military coalition, and effusively praising its leaders, to avoid jeopardizing donations to humanitarian funds aimed at helping ease the suffering created by that war. As Jehan Hakim, the chair of the Yemeni Alliance Committee, puts it, "The same hand we're asking to feed Yemen is the same hand that is helping bomb them." On June 15, UN Secretary-General António... More in article.wn.com »