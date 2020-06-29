ï»¿Monday, 29 June 2020
Global coronavirus cases top 10 million; deaths surge past 500,000

The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come. The latest reported tally Sunday from Johns Hopkins University researchers said the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic had topped 501,000. About 1 in 4 of those deaths - more than 125,000 - have been reported in the U.S. The country with the next highest death toll is Brazil, with more than 57,000, or about 1 in 9. The true death toll from the virus, which first emerged in China late last year,...

