ï»¿Monday, 29 June 2020
Worldwide confirmed coronavirus infections reach 10M

Added: 28.06.2020 19:05 | 16 views | 0 comments

Source: www.seattletimes.com
Source: www.seattletimes.com

ROME - Worldwide confirmed coronavirus infections hit the 10 million mark Sunday as voters in Poland and France went to the polls for virus-delayed elections. New clusters of cases at a Swiss nightclub and in the central English city of Leicester showed that the virus was still circulating widely in Europe, though not with the rapidly growing infection rate seen in parts of the U.S., Latin America and India. Wearing mandatory masks, social distancing in lines and carrying their own pens to sign voting registers, French voters cast ballots in a second round of municipal elections. Poles also wore masks and used hand sanitizer, and some in virus-hit areas were told to mail in their...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: HTC, EU, Voting, India, Election, France, Poland



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved