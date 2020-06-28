Added: 28.06.2020 6:41 | 13 views | 0 comments

London (CNN)The United States is in uncharted territory, on an exponential path to becoming a Covid-19 pariah and an unreliable ally to its friends. America's fall in global esteem is turning into an international horror show as the world watches the superpower struggle to match the efforts of many poorer nations to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. Three-and-a-half years of President Donald Trump in office has changed America's international reputation and perhaps its future role in a way that seemed unimaginable when he took the oath of office on the steps on the Lincoln Memorial on January 20, 2017. He set the tone in the drizzle that day: "We must protect our borders from the...