Added: 28.06.2020 7:13 | 13 views | 0 comments

The Israeli cabinet will meet on Sunday to finalise plans to annex parts of the West Bank amid growing international opposition and calls for sanctions to be imposed if the proposal is implemented. Lisa Nandy urges ban on imports of West Bank goods Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will “apply sovereignty” to up to 30% of the West Bank, covering Israeli settlements and the rich agricultural lands of the Jordan Valley, from 1 July. On Friday, two rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel...