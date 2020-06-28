Death and despair: Rescued Rohingya describe high-seas terror



Added: 28.06.2020 7:47 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: worldofbuzz.com



Shares A group of Rohingya say they were beaten by traffickers and drank their own urine to stay alive on a perilous four-month journey at sea until their dramatic rescue near the Indonesian coast. The bedraggled survivors -- about 100 in all, mostly women and children -- described a high-seas horror story that saw them reduced to throwing the dead overboard as their rickety craft drifted thousands of kilometers towards Malaysia. Two survivors claimed that people smugglers paid to transport them had beaten the Rohingya who were later moved to a new boat and abandoned at sea. They were rescued by fishermen in Indonesia on Wednesday and pulled to shore by locals the next day,... More in article.wn.com » Malaysia, Women, Survivors, USA, SPA, Survivor Tags: Children