As an election approaches, Steve Bannon and his allies are trying to return the former chief White House strategist to media circles known to influence the presidentâ€™s thinking. An investment banker who became chairman of Breitbart News and led Donald Trumpâ€™s campaign in 2016, Bannon has extensive links to global far-right nationalist movements. He was fired as a top adviser to the president in the summer of 2017, in the aftermath of white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia during which a counter-protester was killed. Since then he has worked to boost insurgent conservative candidates in Republican primaries, sometimes contrary to the Trump...