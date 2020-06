Added: 28.06.2020 11:15 | 14 views | 0 comments

As an election approaches, Steve Bannon and his allies are trying to return the former chief White House strategist to media circles known to influence the president’s thinking. An investment banker who became chairman of Breitbart News and led Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, Bannon has extensive links to global far-right nationalist movements. He was fired as a top adviser to the president in the summer of 2017, in the aftermath of white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia during which a counter-protester was killed. Since then he has worked to boost insurgent conservative candidates in Republican primaries, sometimes contrary to the Trump...