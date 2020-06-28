Trump's presidency has basically been a self-serving authoritarian rule



As a psychiatrist and retired Army general, I listened to John Bolton's various interviews and poured over his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" looking for insights into the presidentâ€™s mentality and leadership regarding national security. Bolton didn't disclose any secrets regarding the presidentâ€™s character or give us a view of his personality that we have not already seen. If there is one takeaway from Boltonâ€™s book, itâ€™s that this president has systematically been able to govern with a single-minded instinct for looking at issues of national interest almost entirely through the prism of what is good for him and not what is good for the country as a whole.... More in article.wn.com » Army, President Tags: White House