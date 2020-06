At least six migrants died, 93 rescued off Libya's coast



Source: www.npr.org



UN says rescued migrants, including one woman who gave birth on a rubber dinghy, brought back to Libya. A woman who gave birth at sea was among 93 migrants rescued off Libyan shores as they tried to reach Europe, but six others died along the way, the UN's migration agency said. The survivors were brought back overnight to the port city of Khoms, 120km (75 miles) west of the capital Tripoli, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Twitter. "Among them was a woman who gave birth on the rubber dinghy" that had undertaken the perilous Mediterranean crossing, it said. "Migrants reported to IOM staff that 6 people have died along the journey," it added. Libya was thrown...