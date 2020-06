Iran's IRGC to receive ‘surprise systems’ soon: Top general



The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the US-backed arms embargo resolution against Iran will have no effect on the country's defense capabilities, announcing the elite force is to receive “surprise systems” in the near future. Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a news conference following his visit to an exhibition of the IRGC's achievements in Tehran on Saturday. "There is a global arms embargo on Iran.... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Iran