Hong Kong police ban major security law protest



Added: 27.06.2020 11:28 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.seattletimes.com



Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against China’s planned national security law for the city, which critics fear would smother the financial hub’s treasured freedoms, organizers said. The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) said the force had rejected its applications for rallies on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to China. Police cited a risk of violence and said the gatherings and march would “pose a severe threat to public health” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pro-democracy group CHRF, which was responsible for some of last year’s massive demonstrations, said they would appeal the decision. The semiautonomous city has been... More in article.wn.com » Rita Ora, Hong Kong, Police Tags: Honda