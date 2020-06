Coronavirus was in Spain a year ago, wastewater study finds



Barcelona, Spain, Jun 26 (efe-epa).- The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been detected in Spanish wastewater samples collected in the city of Barcelona on 12 March 2019, a year before the coronavirus pandemic shook the world, experts said on Friday. The Covid-19 outbreak, which is thought to have first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, was declared a... More in article.wn.com » Tags: SPA