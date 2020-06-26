Added: 26.06.2020 18:49 | 2 views | 0 comments

Several people are injured and a suspect has been killed after a stabbing attack at a central Glasgow hotel, police have said. Six people are in hospital following the incident, some critically ill, including a police officer who was injured at the scene and is in a critical but stable condition. The alleged assailant, a man, was shot dead by police, Police Scotland said. Police sources had earlier confirmed that three victims had died in addition to the suspect. This remained unconfirmed by Police Scotland. Police Scotland said the incident at the Park Inn hotel is...