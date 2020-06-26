ï»¿Friday, 26 June 2020
Tearing Down Statues Will Liberate History From White Supremacy, Genocide Denial-And Trump

Added: 26.06.2020 14:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

Source: www.onenewspage.com
Source: www.onenewspage.com

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Starting with George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, an African American man who died while being suffocated for nine minutes in police custody, also had to walk by statues idolizing Andrew Jackson and Confederate General Albert Pike. Like many other African - and Native Americans before him who went to Congress to testify about racism and institutional violence, he could not escape the reminders of white supremacy and slave plantation monuments of our presidents and Confederate generals. Nor could he ignore the icons of Indian Removal, reservation camps, and genocide. Menticide and...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: FED, Washington, Africa, President, India, Congress, Mac, Police



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved