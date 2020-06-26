Added: 26.06.2020 14:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Starting with George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, an African American man who died while being suffocated for nine minutes in police custody, also had to walk by statues idolizing Andrew Jackson and Confederate General Albert Pike. Like many other African - and Native Americans before him who went to Congress to testify about racism and institutional violence, he could not escape the reminders of white supremacy and slave plantation monuments of our presidents and Confederate generals. Nor could he ignore the icons of Indian Removal, reservation camps, and genocide. Menticide and...