Added: 26.06.2020 12:39 | 11 views | 0 comments

Ever since he took office as prime minister in 2014, and in the run-up to the election that year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made creation of jobs a major plank of his campaign and programme. But it turned out to be the most elusive goal. There was economic growth though not as much as one expected and there was foreign investment, but there were no jobs that he had wanted to deliver so much. He had promised two crore jobs every year, about 10 lakh every month. But it did not happen. When the opposition parties demanded the government figures for the jobs that have been created, the government hummed and hawed. The argument was that the employment statistics were not accurate. Then in...