India: Lightning kills 83 villagers in Bihar in single day



Added: 26.06.2020



Source: collegedunia.com



Patna: At least 83 villagers were killed in the deadliest-ever single-day lightning strike in Bihar on Thursday. Most of the villagers were engaged in paddy plantation and were caught unawares. A report received from the office of the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said... More in article.wn.com » Tags: India