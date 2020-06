Added: 25.06.2020 21:07 | 9 views | 0 comments

President Trump personally requested that a toppled statue in Washington, D.C., be restored after it was toppled late last week, according to multiple reports, as he digs in in his fight to protect controversial monuments that he deems important to the nation's "heritage." Trump called Interior Secretary David Bernhardt after demonstrators in the nation's capital pulled down the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike, CNN and NBC reported....