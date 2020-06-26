Shootout between rival "El Chapo" gangs leaves 16 dead



A multi-hour shootout between rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel left over a dozen dead. The region has seen a wave of violence as gangs battle for control over the cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. A gunfight in the northwestern Mexican province of Sinaloa left 16 people dead, officials said on Thursday, as infighting within drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's powerful drug cartel spilled over into the streets. The victims, who were heavily armed and wearing bullet-proof vests, died following a six-hour shootout on Wednesday near the town of Tepuche â€” located outside the state capital Culiacan. Following the shootout, police seized 40 high-caliber weapons, 10 grenades, 24... More in article.wn.com » Seiko, Police Tags: Mexico