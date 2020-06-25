Added: 25.06.2020 8:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

SEOUL, South Korea — The United States and South Korea urged North Korea to denuclearize and abide by past agreements aimed at improving relations Thursday as the allies marked the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of war on the divided peninsula. The two countries’ defense chiefs issued a joint statement reaffirming their “ironclad” alliance after weeks of inter-Korean tensions that culminated with Wednesday’s surprise announcement by the North that it was suspending plans for military retaliation against the South. North Korea has expressed...