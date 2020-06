We must not miss this glorious chance to address the climate and biodiversity crises

Added: 25.06.2020 10:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

Trillions of dollars will be invested by governments in reviving their economies over the next two or three years. If those dollars are well spent, ensuringlow-carbon, nature-restoring prosperity, we have a real chance of avoiding runaway climate change and ecosystem collapse . If they’re spent on...