Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to ground at least 150 pilots who are suspected to have 'dubious' flying licences. The airline's decision came after the provisional inquiry report held the pilots responsible for causing the PIA plane crash in Karachi on May 22. While presenting the plane crash inquiry report, Pakistan's Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had revealed in the National Assembly on Wednesday that around 40 per cent of the active commercial pilots in the country hold 'fake' flying licences. His announcement has created quite a stir in the country as people raised questions about the safety of passengers travelling on the national...