Polish President President Trump on Wednesday met with the anti-LGBTQ president of Poland at the White House. Two senior administration officials who briefed reporters on Tuesday said NATO and economic ties between Poland and the U.S. were among the topics that Trump and Andrzej Duda planned to discuss. Duda is the first head of state the White House has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic began. Trump on Wednesday described Duda as a "friend" before they met in the Oval Office. "I don't think we've ever been closer to Poland than we are right now," said Trump before their...