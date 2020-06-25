ï»¿Thursday, 25 June 2020
The New Loch Ness Monster Photo May Be a Fakeâ€”but the Mystery Endures

Added: 25.06.2020

Is the new picture of the Loch Ness Monster really of the Loch Ness Monster, or of a large fish? Is it not a creature at all? Is the photograph real or a fake, as experts speaking to The Daily Beastâ€”and as Twitterâ€”think? Is it doctored or Photoshopped? The kinds of questions about Steve Challiceâ€™s image of whatever-the-hell-it-is taken last September in the infamous Scottish body of water, and only now revealed to a world in urgent need of some Nessie excitement, have been asked of every photograph or video of the Loch Ness Monster since the first alleged photograph of the monster was taken in 1933 by Hugh Gray, which seems to show an eel-like shape making a thrashing mini-wall of water. The...

