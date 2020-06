Thailand pro-democracy protesters mark end of absolute monarchy



Source: www.khaosodenglish.com



Political activists from several groups across Thailand staged peaceful protests around the country on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolt which ended the absolute monarchy in the country. The demonstrations come as more Thais are speaking out against a military-dominated political system...