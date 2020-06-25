Added: 24.06.2020 7:56 | 4 views | 0 comments

SEOUL, South Korea â€” On both sides of the world's most heavily armed border Thursday, solemn ceremonies will mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and injured millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in rubble and technically still continues. This anniversary may be especially bitter for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who'd hoped that an unprecedented swirl of engagement and diplomacy between the rivals over the last two years could fundamentally change their relationship. Amid renewed threats of violence from Pyongyang, Moon's ambitious engagement plans are fading fast. North Korea has shown mixed signals in recent days. In a fit of symbolic rage, it...