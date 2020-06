Mexico earthquake: Powerful 7.7 M quake kills 6, tsunami alert issued



A very powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the Richter scale jolted the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. At least six people died and several others have been injured as a result of damage to roofs and walls. One of the victims was a male employee of the state oil company Pemex, who fell from a structure... More in article.wn.com » Mexico Tags: Oil