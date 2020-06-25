Will “Recency Bias” Make Us Forget About The Next Great COVID-19 Pandemic?



Article By WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling News that two more of the Trump Campaign’s advance team members tested positive for COVID-19 after the Tulsa rally, making the total eight, should make any rational person ask if Donald Trump is fit to lead. The leak, which made him extremely irate, comes at the same time that those in attendance are starting to show symptoms of the virus, and as global experts around the world wonder if the president and the United States haven’t yet given up their fight against the virus. But before addressing “recency bias,” Dr. Anthony Fauci and leaders of the Center of Disease Control just testified at a hearing on Capitol Hill about the “unfortunate... More in article.wn.com » President, United States Tags: Donald Trump