Kim Jong-un has suspended plans to increase military pressure on South Korea, in a surprise move that comes after weeks of mounting tensions on the peninsula. The North Korean leader vetoed measures that are thought to have included the redeployment of troops near the border between the two countries, apparently in retaliation for Seoulâ€™s inability to prevent defector groups from sending propaganda leaflets into the North. Mr Kim took the decision at a meeting of the ruling partyâ€™s central military commission,...