﻿Thursday, 25 June 2020
Arab League: Israeli annexation could ignite a religious war

Added: 24.06.2020 18:36 | 6 views | 0 comments

Source: en.wikipedia.org
Source: en.wikipedia.org

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the Arab League warned a high-level U.N. meeting Wednesday that Israel’s annexation of parts of the West Bank would endanger Middle East peace and could ignite “a religious war in and beyond our region.” Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the 22-member organization, said annexation “would not only be detrimental to the chances of peace today but will destroy any prospects for peace in the future.” He told the Security Council it will have “broader ramifications on the international security around the world.” The council meeting came days ahead of the July 1 date...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Beyoncé, Middle East, Israel



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved