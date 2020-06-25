Arab League: Israeli annexation could ignite a religious war



Added: 24.06.2020 18:36 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the Arab League warned a high-level U.N. meeting Wednesday that Israel’s annexation of parts of the West Bank would endanger Middle East peace and could ignite “a religious war in and beyond our region.” Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the 22-member organization, said annexation “would not only be detrimental to the chances of peace today but will destroy any prospects for peace in the future.” He told the Security Council it will have “broader ramifications on the international security around the world.” The council meeting came days ahead of the July 1 date... More in article.wn.com » Middle East, Israel Tags: Beyoncé