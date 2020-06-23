US, Russia hold new nuclear arms talks, but without China



Added: 23.06.2020 21:32 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: englishrussia.com



BERLIN (AP) — American and Russian negotiators have concluded a round of nuclear arms control talks in Vienna, aimed at producing a new agreement to replace the New START treaty that expires in February — the last remaining pact constraining the arsenals of the world's two major nuclear powers. U.S. negotiator Marshall Billingslea told reporters Tuesday that a day of high-level “marathon discussions” ended late Monday night and had been productive enough to conclude with the establishment of several technical working groups to delve deeper into the issues with the idea of paving the way for a second round of talks by late July or early August. “We both agreed at the termination of our... More in article.wn.com » Berlin, Vienna, Mars Tags: Russia