China launches latest satellite of BDS navigation system



Source: www.globaltimes.cn



Beijing, June 23 (IANS) China on Tuesday launched the latest satellite of its Beidou geo-location system (BDS), its alternative to the American GPS. The launch, from the base of Xichang in Sichuan province, took place at 9.43 a.m., on the "Long March 3B" transport rocket, Efe news... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Beijing