Hong Kong Leader Says She Still Hasn’t Seen Draft Text of Security Law



Hong Kong’s leader acknowledged that she still hasn’t seen a full draft of China’s pending national security legislation, even though the measure could be handed down in a matter of days. Officials in the Asian financial center have defended the controversial law based on details published by Chinese state media, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a weekly news briefing Tuesday ahead of a meeting of her advisory Executive Council. Still, Lam continued to insist that the final version wouldn’t fundamentally diminish the "high degree of autonomy" promised to Hong Kong before its 1997 return to Chinese rule. "We have not seen the complete details... More in article.wn.com » Hong Kong Tags: Honda