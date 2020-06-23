Added: 23.06.2020 9:27 | 8 views | 0 comments

Nearly 70 percent of voters are opposed to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe serving a fourth term as Liberal Democratic Party president through a possible change in the partyâ€™s rules, an Asahi Shimbun survey showed. The weekend poll also found that Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of the LDP, is easily the most popular choice to succeed Abe as chief of the ruling party. Abeâ€™s current three-year term as the LDP president ends in September 2021. However, there has been talk within the party about extending the current three-term limit. But opposition to having Abe enter a fourth term was 69 percent in the survey, up 9 percentage points from a survey in February that asked the same question....