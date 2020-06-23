Added: 23.06.2020 9:36 | 5 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump signed an order Monday temporarily halting access to several employment-based visas, affecting hundreds of thousands of people seeking to work in the U.S. The order would primarily affect H1-B visas, broadly set out for high-skilled workers; H2-B visas, for seasonal employees; H-4 visas, for spouses; L-1 visas, for corporate executives; and J-1 visas, for professors and exchange programs, restricting new authorizations through Dec. 31 "in light of expanding unemployment," according to senior administration officials who described the plans Monday. Yet it also comes with broad exemptions, such as for many...