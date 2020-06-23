Added: 23.06.2020 10:55 | 8 views | 0 comments

(CNN)It was a moment that captured national attention and revealed an important lesson about police reform. A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, policeman, facing off against a line of yelling demonstrators, sticks his finger in the face of a protester. He then turns toward a kneeling woman, her hands raised in protest. The officer suddenly lunges and shoves her. Then, a a policewoman appears. She swats her male colleague back toward a line of patrol cars, waving her arm and appearing to upbraid him for what he did. "Thank you!" a protester shouts at Officer Krystle Smith, who won praise for her actions on social media and from police leaders around the country. Fort Lauderdale police have identified...