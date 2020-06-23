PIA plane crash in Karachi was due to human error, report says



Source: www.dxbblog.ae



Dubai: Human error caused the tragic crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane in Karachi last month, says the provisional investigation report. The report says that the crash was due to the negligence of both the cockpit crew as well as the Air Traffic Control (ATC). There was apparently no technical fault in the aircraft, said the preliminary investigation report that was submitted to the Aviation Division in a high-level meeting on Monday. PIA Flight PK8303, carrying 99 people, including eight crew members, crashed in a densely-populated residential area near Karachiâ€™s Jinnah International Airport on May 22, while it was making its second attempt to land. Two... More in article.wn.com » Pakistan, Dubai Tags: Aviation