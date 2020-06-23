﻿Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Real cause of North-South Korea crisis: Covid-19

Source: www.dailystar.co.uk
Source: www.dailystar.co.uk

As tensions rise between North and South Korea, attention has understandably focused on the role of the Dear Sister, Kim Yo Jong. The sibling of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as the face of a nasty and provocative assault on South Korea. Once the symbol of Pyongyang’s “smile diplomacy” toward South Korea, the stern Kim now issues snarling denunciations of South Korean president Moon Jae-in. In her recent public statements, she claims to be in charge of unleashing the military to threaten the south and literally dismantle the few symbols of more than two years of North-South engagement. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un remarks largely out of sight, prompting ongoing...

Tags: South Korea, ISIS, President, North Korea, Kim Jong Un, Mac



