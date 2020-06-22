Added: 20.06.2020 19:49 | 6 views | 0 comments

Kinshasa: A top aide to DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi was handed 20 years hard labour for corruption on Saturday in a case that has tested the government's anti-graft credentials. Vital Kamerhe, 61, who served as the president's chief of staff, was convicted of diverting more than $50 million of public funds, the court in Kinshasa said. Much of the money was earmarked for building 1,500 social housing units under a programme announced by Tshisekedi after his inauguration in January 2019. The case marks the first time that a figure considered untouchable in Congolese political life - Kamerhe was also a...