ï»¿Monday, 22 June 2020
DR Congo presidential aide gets 20 years for graft

Added: 20.06.2020

Kinshasa: A top aide to DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi was handed 20 years hard labour for corruption on Saturday in a case that has tested the government's anti-graft credentials. Vital Kamerhe, 61, who served as the president's chief of staff, was convicted of diverting more than $50 million of public funds, the court in Kinshasa said. Much of the money was earmarked for building 1,500 social housing units under a programme announced by Tshisekedi after his inauguration in January 2019. The case marks the first time that a figure considered untouchable in Congolese political life - Kamerhe was also a...

