Top scientist Peter Piot has criticised the government’s “completely useless” 14-day quarantine measure for travellers entering the UK and said it should be dropped by ministers as soon as possible. The director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who co-discovered the Ebola virus, also said he expected any second wave of Covid-19 to be a “series of local outbreaks”, rather than a “tsunami” across the country. Speaking to the...