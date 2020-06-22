Added: 21.06.2020 14:59 | 12 views | 0 comments

READING, England (AP) — A stabbing rampage in Britain that killed three people as they sat in a park on a summer evening is being considered a terrorist attack, British police said Sunday as a 25-year-old believed to be the lone attacker was in custody. Authorities said they were not looking for any other suspects, and they did not raise Britain's official terrorism threat level from “substantial.” “Motivation for this horrific act is far from certain," said Neil Basu, Britain’s top counterterrorism police officer, as police combed the park...