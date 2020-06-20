ï»¿Saturday, 20 June 2020
World Refugee Day: the challenges facing UNHCR as 100 million forced to flee homes in the last decade

Added: 20.06.2020 1:37 | 7 views | 0 comments

Source: www.independent.co.uk
Source: www.independent.co.uk

On this World Refugee Day, the UNHCR reports that, by the end of 2019, an unprecedented 79.5 million people had been displaced. This is the highest total reported by the agency since its inception in 1950. More than 100 million people have been forced to flee their homes in the past decade, and while the 1990s saw around 1.5 million returning each year, that number has now fallen to 385,000. The continued lack of political will or the desire to explore long-term resolutions guarantees that the prospect of return for displaced people will remain low. The Syrian refugee crisis is now in its tenth year and displacement in Afghanistan is in its fifth decade. Download the new Independent Premium...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Syria, Afghanistan, ISIS



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved