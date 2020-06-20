President Trumpâ€™s Tulsa Rally Highlights His Record of Racial Division



Source: conservativepapers.com



After months off the campaign trail, President Trump will re-launch his re-election bid Saturday night before a boisterous crowd. More than 800,000 supporters registered for tickets, according to his campaign manager. Many have been camped out outside the arena for days. Yet long before they arrived, the rally was enveloped in controversy because of the timing and location. It's one thing to cram 19,000 people into an indoor arena in the midst of a pandemicâ€”without mandating the use of masks. It's another to schedule the event for June 19, a date used to commemorate the delayed emancipation of American slaves, and to pick a location seven blocks from the site of the... More in article.wn.com » President, Election Tags: Ted Cruz