Calls for reparations are growing louder. How is the US responding?



Added: 20.06.2020 13:13 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



As the American civil war reached its bloody end in 1865, the Union general William Sherman seized land from Confederates and mandated it be redistributed, in 40-acre plots, to newly freed slaves. The promise of “40 acres and a mule” was never fulfilled. But a debate has raged ever since about what... More in article.wn.com » Tags: FED