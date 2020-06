Added: 19.06.2020 2:49 | 4 views | 0 comments

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australian private and public sector organisations are being targeted in a sophisticated cyber attack by a foreign entity. "We know it is a sophisticated, state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting and the tradecraft used," Mr Morrison said today. "The Australian government is aware of and alert to the threat of cyber attacks." He would not say which country was...