China frees 10 Indian soldiers after military talks



Source: www.defensenews.com



NEW DELHI: Three days after clashes in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the Chinese on Thursday evening released 10 Indian Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and three Majors, from their custody, The Hindu said. It quoted an unnamed security source as saying that all 10 persons were released around 5pm after an agreement was reached at the Major General-level talks on Wednesday evening and they were returned unharmed. Separately, the Army... More in article.wn.com » Army, India, Soldiers Tags: EU