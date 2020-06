China publishes Beijing Covid-19 genome data, officials suggest a European strain



China has released genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, with officials saying on Friday it identified a European strain based on preliminary studies. China, which had been under pressure to make the data public sooner rather than later as Covid-19 cases mounted in the country's capital, said it had also submitted the data to the World...