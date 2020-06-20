Added: 19.06.2020 9:22 | 4 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling At least gun-toting Trump supporters did not attack George Floyd protesters in Hutchinson, Kansas, which just happened in New Mexico and Ohio, Texas, Georgia, and Alabama and several other states. Residents of this Red State (“Fly-Over-Country”) of some 40,000 people who turned out to vote for Donald Trump in 2016 still boarded up their homes and businesses and waited. And they waited. And they continued to wait. What they had come to imagine by watching years of FOX News was that bus- and plane-loads of Antifa and Black Lives Matter militants being funded by George Soros were coming to start a riot and burn their town to the ground. The Real...