Pakistan blast kills three



Source: abbtakk.tv



Karachi: At least three people, including security personnel, were killed in a roadside blast in southern Pakistan Friday, police said. Two members of the Rangers - an elite paramilitary security force - were killed after an improvised explosive device detonated near their... More in article.wn.com » Police Tags: Pakistan