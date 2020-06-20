ï»¿Saturday, 20 June 2020
China is promising to write off some loans to Africa. It may just be a drop in the ocean

Added: 19.06.2020 12:52 | 8 views | 0 comments

Source: www.theepochtimes.com
Source: www.theepochtimes.com

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China has become one of Africa's largest creditors in recent years, lending hundreds of billions of dollars to governments to build roads, railways and ports. Now it's promising to write off a small part of that debt as countries on the continent battle the Covid-19 pandemic. China will exempt certain African countries from interest-free loans due by the end of this year, President Xi Jinping said late Wednesday. He was speaking at a summit about how China and Africa can fight the pandemic together. Xi did not say which African countries would be exempt or how much debt would be erased outright. By independent estimates, African countries are substantially indebted to...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Government, Africa, President, Hong Kong



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved