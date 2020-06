Added: 19.06.2020 13:36 | 8 views | 0 comments

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A 24-year-old man has been arrested on Friday night and charged with murder after fatal shooting in West Auckland that killed a police officer, said the New Zealand police. The police officer was shot dead and another one seriously injured in West Auckland during a routine vehicle check on Friday morning. Police investigating the fatal...